This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly clo…