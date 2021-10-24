Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
