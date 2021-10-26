Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.