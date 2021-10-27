 Skip to main content
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

