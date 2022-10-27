Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.