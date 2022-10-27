This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
