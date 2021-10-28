For the drive home in Culpeper: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 54F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
