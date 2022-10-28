For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
