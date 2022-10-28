Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.