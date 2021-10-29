 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Culpeper: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News