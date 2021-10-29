For the drive home in Culpeper: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We'll se…
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Culpeper will be wa…
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
California, in one of its worst droughts in modern history, was hit by fierce storms. But a lot more wet weather is needed to fix the state's water woes.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Perio…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Culpeper …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 …