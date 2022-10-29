Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.