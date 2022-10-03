For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg dropped the wind advisory and flood watch it had issued through midday Saturday as the now system — no longer considered tropical — continues to weaken.
Westbound Interstate 64 is expected to be shut down for six hours due to downed wires in the roadway, halting travel through Newport News for the better portion of Friday afternoon into early evening.
Virginia braced for the arrival of Hurricane Ian on Friday, with rainy conditions and a threat of unstable conditions.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
