Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

