Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
