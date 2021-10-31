This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
