Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
