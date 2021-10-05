Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Showers and thundershowers during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.