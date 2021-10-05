For the drive home in Culpeper: Showers and thundershowers during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
