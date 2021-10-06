 Skip to main content
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

