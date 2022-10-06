Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.