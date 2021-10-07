Culpeper's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
