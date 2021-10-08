 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News