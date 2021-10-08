Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.