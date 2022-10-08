This evening in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
