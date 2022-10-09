Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.