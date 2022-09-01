Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Friday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.