 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News