For the drive home in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
