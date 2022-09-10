This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
