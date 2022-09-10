 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

