Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.