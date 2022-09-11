This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy skies during the evening. Fog developing overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
