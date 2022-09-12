 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

