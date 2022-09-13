Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
