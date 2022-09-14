This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
