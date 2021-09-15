This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
