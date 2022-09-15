Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.