Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.