Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.