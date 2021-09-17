This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
