Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
