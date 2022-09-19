Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.