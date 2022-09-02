This evening in Culpeper: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
