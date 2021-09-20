 Skip to main content
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Considerable cloudiness. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

