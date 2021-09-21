This evening in Culpeper: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
