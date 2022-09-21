 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

