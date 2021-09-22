Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.