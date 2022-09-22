For the drive home in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
