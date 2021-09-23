Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.