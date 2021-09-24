 Skip to main content
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

