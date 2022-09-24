This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
