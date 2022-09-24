 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

