Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.