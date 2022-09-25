For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
