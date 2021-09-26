For the drive home in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
