For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
