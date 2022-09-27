Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
