Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

