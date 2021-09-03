Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.